Tuesday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Milwaukee Pius XI passed in a 52-47 victory at New Berlin West’s expense in Wisconsin girls basketball on February 8.

Milwaukee Pius XI’s shooting jumped to a 41-33 lead over New Berlin West at halftime.

The first half gave the Popes a 25-19 lead over the Vikings.

In recent action on February 1, Milwaukee Pius XI faced off against Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran and New Berlin West took on New Berlin Eisenhower on February 1 at New Berlin West High School. For more, click here.

