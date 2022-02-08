Village of Pewaukee showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering New Berlin Eisenhower 70-39 in Wisconsin girls basketball on February 8.

In recent action on February 1, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against New Berlin West and Village of Pewaukee took on Greendale on February 1 at Greendale High School. Click here for a recap

The Pirates fought to a 70-39 half margin at the Lions’ expense.

The Pirates opened with a 33-20 advantage over the Lions through the first half.

