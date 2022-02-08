A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Racine Case turned out the lights on Racine William Horlick 78-42 at Racine William Horlick High on February 8 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 4, Racine William Horlick faced off against Racine Park and Racine Case took on Kenosha Bradford on February 1 at Kenosha Bradford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

