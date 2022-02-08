A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Kenosha Tremper turned out the lights on Racine Park 66-45 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, Kenosha Tremper faced off against Racine William Horlick and Racine Park took on Racine William Horlick on February 4 at Racine William Horlick High School. For more, click here.

