Slinger didn’t tinker around with West Bend West. A 67-28 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 1, Slinger faced off against Mequon Homestead and West Bend West took on Glendale Nicolet on February 1 at Glendale Nicolet High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.