A combination of goals and defense led to a knockout performance as Milwaukee Marquette University turned out the lights on Menomonee Falls 9-1 in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup.

In recent action on August 26, Menomonee Falls faced off against Brookfield East and Milwaukee Marquette University took on Brookfield Central on August 27 at Brookfield Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

Defense ruled the first half as the Hilltoppers and the Indians were both scoreless.

