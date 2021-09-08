Greenfield Whitnall unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over West Allis Central in a 9-0 shutout during this Wisconsin boys high school soccer game.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

In recent action on September 3, West Allis Central faced off against South Milwaukee and Greenfield Whitnall took on Village of Pewaukee on September 3 at Greenfield Whitnall High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.