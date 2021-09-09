The 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be honored in Racine County. The following events will be taking place on September 11, 2021.

1. Remembering the Peace Cranes

Join Laura Hermanns at the Racine Public Library on September 11. As a child, Hermanns folded 5000 peace cranes to represent the victims of the attack. She will be sharing details about why she did this and where the cranes went. At this event, you can fold peace cranes to honor the 20th anniversary.

Individuals who attend can also bring home their folded peace cranes or add them to the Racine Public Library’s display. The event will start at 1 p.m. and go until 3 p.m. Click here for more details.

2. Salute to America

The Racine Theater Guild will be bringing together classic patriotic songs to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11. Limited assigned seating is available for this show. The show takes place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on September 11. Tickets can be purchased here.

Song selections include “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Motherhood” from the musical Hello, Dolly!, “God Bless America,” “One Heart, One Voice,” and “The Armed Forces Medley.”

The show will feature Kerra Allen, Rylie Armantrout, Lauren Haumersen, Geneva Hebron, Jennifer Larsen, Barbi McGuire, Ashley Mulder, and Megan Seager. Jackie Geiss is the spotlight star of this show. Michael Kroes will be hosting. On the piano and directing is Rob Kroes.

3. Supply Drive for the Troops

Common Scents on the Farm, a local candle company, will host a supply drive for our troops. The event is taking place on September 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 18320 Old Yorkville Rd in Union Grove. The is an open house that will feature different small businesses in Racine County.

When stopping at the event, please consider bringing a donation. Supplies collected will be used to create care packages. In addition, the candle company is serving Black Rifle Coffee during the open house. All coffee proceeds will benefit the troops. Items needed are:

Gift cards: $25 VISA and M/C gift cards (gives them maximum flexibility, for WIFI, etc)

$25 VISA and M/C gift cards (gives them maximum flexibility, for WIFI, etc) Personal hygiene items for men and women (unscented whenever possible): Wet wipes, disposable razors, chap sticks, body wash, lotion, face wash, mouth wash, deodorant, q-tips, shampoo/conditioner, foot powder, feminine products, small grooming kits, laudry pods packed in a sturdy plastic or metal container, sunscreen, cordless electric hair clippers, nose/ear hair trimmers

Wet wipes, disposable razors, chap sticks, body wash, lotion, face wash, mouth wash, deodorant, q-tips, shampoo/conditioner, foot powder, feminine products, small grooming kits, laudry pods packed in a sturdy plastic or metal container, sunscreen, cordless electric hair clippers, nose/ear hair trimmers Entertainment: magazines (clean content), fun posters and calendars, movies and music on USB drives, AA batteries, AAA batteries, 2 GB + USB memory sticks,

magazines (clean content), fun posters and calendars, movies and music on USB drives, AA batteries, AAA batteries, 2 GB + USB memory sticks, Support: cards, letteers, group photos

cards, letteers, group photos Food: All Food Should Be In Single Serving Packaging, beef jerky (exempt from single serving), hard candy, gum, protein bars (Quest/Mission 1/Combat Crunch; cookies and cream/chocolate), protein mixer bottles/shakers,cashews, almonds, pistachios, cranberries, blueberries, cherries (in resealable containers) breath mints, liquid creamers in plastic cups, flavored coffee and cappuccino in packets

All Food Should Be In Single Serving Packaging, beef jerky (exempt from single serving), hard candy, gum, protein bars (Quest/Mission 1/Combat Crunch; cookies and cream/chocolate), protein mixer bottles/shakers,cashews, almonds, pistachios, cranberries, blueberries, cherries (in resealable containers) breath mints, liquid creamers in plastic cups, flavored coffee and cappuccino in packets Clothing: Cross Training Shoes – men’s sizes 11, 12

Cross Training Shoes – men’s sizes 11, 12 Please no pressurized products such as aerosol, shaving cream and no cocoa

4. Curbside Food Drive for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

The Youth Volunteer Corps from the Volunteer Center of Racine is gathering donations for the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. On September 11, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., stop by 1609 Yout St. to drop off donations. Volunteers will be present to help unload.

Please only donate items that are listed below. Donations needed:

Breakfast: cereal, pancake mixes, milk, eggs, canned fruit, butter, syrup, coffee creamer

cereal, pancake mixes, milk, eggs, canned fruit, butter, syrup, coffee creamer Lunch/Dinner: spaghetti sauce, Chef Boyardee, baked beans, canned corn, canned peas, canned chili, refried beans, mac and cheese, rice, mustard, ketchup, cheese, fresh meats,

spaghetti sauce, Chef Boyardee, baked beans, canned corn, canned peas, canned chili, refried beans, mac and cheese, rice, mustard, ketchup, cheese, fresh meats, Toiletries: deoderant, shampoo, toilet paper, paper towel, dish soap, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, paper towel, toilet paper

deoderant, shampoo, toilet paper, paper towel, dish soap, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, paper towel, toilet paper Clothing: new clothing, new underwear, new socks, new undershirts, new bedsheets,

new clothing, new underwear, new socks, new undershirts, new bedsheets, Other: cleaning supplies, new bath towels, new tupperwear, new washcloths, gas cards, grocery store gift cards

Learn more about Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin by clicking here.

5. Volunteer at the Veteran Memorial Cemetery

On September 11, 2021, volunteer to help beautify the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. This event is taking place with more than 60 National veteran memorial cemeteries partnering with the nonprofit Carry The Load.

Those interested in volunteering may contact swvmc@dva.wisconsin.gov for further information.

Photo from the rehearsal at Burlington High School

6. 9/11 Rememberance at Burlington High School Football Game

On September 10, Burlington High School will honor and recognize first responders. Prior to the Burlington High School Varsity Football game, a ceremony will take place. The event includes local first responders participating in a flag ceremony before kick-off, including Flight for Life landing on the football field.

The Burlington Demons will play Westosha Central. Follow the Wisco Huddle for sports briefs.

The stadium opens at 6 p.m. for those looking to attend the game. At 6:30. p.m. first responders from the Burlington area will begin lining up. At 6:47 p.m. the ceremony will begin. The kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. at Burlington High School.

