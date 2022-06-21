Racine County is home to sandy beaches and swimmable shores. Beat the summer heat by visiting a beach in Racine County. Whether you choose to relax on the coast of a Great Lake or take advantage of one of the beaches west of I-94, there are multiple options available for swimming.
Which beaches have you checked off your summer bucket list?
|Beach
|Address
|Bohner Lake – Aukes Beach
|Bohner Lake
Bohners Lake, WI 53105
|Bohner Lake – Leach Beach
|Bohner Lake
Bohners Lake, WI 53105
|Bohner Lake – Public Beach
|Bohner Lake
Bohners Lake, WI 53105
|Fischer Park Beach
|30526 Durand Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
|North Beach
|100 Kewaunee St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Quarry Lake Park Beach
|3533 Northwestern Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53404
|Samuel Myers Park
|Corner of 11th Street & Pershing Park
|Wind Point Lighthouse Beach
|4725 Lighthouse Drive
Racine, WI 53402
|Zoo Beach
|Directly north of North Beach, adjacent to the Racine Zoo.
Splash Pad opens for the summer season in Downtown Racine
The Splash Pad known as the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain in Downtown Racine is open for the season. According to the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), hours of operation are seven days a week, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., with staff on-site four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, from…
Cooling Centers
If it’s too hot and you can’t cool down at the beach, visit one of Racine County’s designated cooling centers.
Cooling Centers in Racine County
With the temperatures rising, cooling centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Racine residents in need of shelter, cooling assistance, or additional services can call 211 for available resources. In addition, in Racine County,…
