Racine County is home to sandy beaches and swimmable shores. Beat the summer heat by visiting a beach in Racine County. Whether you choose to relax on the coast of a Great Lake or take advantage of one of the beaches west of I-94, there are multiple options available for swimming.

Which beaches have you checked off your summer bucket list?

BeachAddress
Bohner Lake – Aukes BeachBohner Lake
Bohners Lake, WI 53105
Bohner Lake – Leach BeachBohner Lake
Bohners Lake, WI 53105
Bohner Lake – Public BeachBohner Lake
Bohners Lake, WI 53105
Fischer Park Beach30526 Durand Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
North Beach100 Kewaunee St.
Racine, WI 53403
Quarry Lake Park Beach3533 Northwestern Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53404
Samuel Myers ParkCorner of 11th Street & Pershing Park
Wind Point Lighthouse Beach4725 Lighthouse Drive
Racine, WI 53402
Zoo BeachDirectly north of North Beach, adjacent to the Racine Zoo.
Beaches in Racine County

If it’s too hot and you can’t cool down at the beach, visit one of Racine County’s designated cooling centers.

