New kitchen featuring white cabinets with a farm sink and gray ceramic tile floor. New refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Refinished wood floors and new windows throughout. New full bathroom with a rainfall shower. New rec room in basement with half bath and laundry room with new washer & dryer. Updated electrical and new central air unit. 1.5 car detached garage. The owner is licensed in WI & IL. Call Jim Loftus Vantage Realty at 312-213-1797