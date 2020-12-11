Bring your clothes and move into this beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath furnished house. Nice sized living room with a large picture window for plenty of sunlight.
New kitchen featuring white cabinets with a farm sink and gray ceramic tile floor. New refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Refinished wood floors and new windows throughout. New full bathroom with a rainfall shower. New rec room in basement with half bath and laundry room with new washer & dryer. Updated electrical and new central air unit. 1.5 car detached garage. The owner is licensed in WI & IL. Call Jim Loftus Vantage Realty at 312-213-1797
