Highlights:1852 sq. ft.
3 beds, 2.5 baths
3 car garage
9109 Dahlia
Heartland Village Subdivision
Village of Mt. Pleasant
$339,900
Included Amenities
• LP smart board siding
• Vinyl single hung windows with low-e
• Power vented 50-gallon hot water heater
• Basement bath rough-in
• Energy-efficient direct vent fireplace
• Insulated steel garage door
• 2-panel pine doors
• Maple cabinets in the kitchen with crown molding and staggered heights and depths
• Kohler/Sterling plumbing fixtures & faucets
• Tall vanity in both bathrooms
• Granite countertops throughout
• Carpet, ceramic, vinyl, and hardwood floors
• Focus on Energy rated stainless steel dishwasher
• Stainless steel space saver microwave/range hood, direct vented to the outside
• DuPont/Tyvek 10 yr. Weatherization Warranty
• 95% Comfort System with a 10-year parts warranty
For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Hood.
262-632-7373 · 262-770-2672 · kim@newport-builders.com