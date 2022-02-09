Brown Deer didn’t tinker around with Shorewood. an 80-42 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 9.

The Falcons’ offense took charge to an 80-42 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Brown Deer made the first move by forging a 33-27 margin over Shorewood after the first half.

In recent action on February 4, Brown Deer faced off against New Berlin West and Shorewood took on Greenfield Whitnall on February 4 at Greenfield Whitnall High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.