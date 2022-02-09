Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 87-42 win over University School of Milwaukee in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The Chargers’ offense pulled ahead to an 87-42 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The first half gave the Chargers a 49-23 lead over the Wildcats.

In recent action on February 3, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran faced off against Waupun Area and University School of Milwaukee took on Jackson Living Word Lutheran on February 2 at Jackson Living Word Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

