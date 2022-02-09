Brown Deer found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 60-58 in Wisconsin girls basketball on February 9.

In recent action on January 29, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran faced off against Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran and Brown Deer took on Greenfield Whitnall on February 1 at Brown Deer High School. For more, click here.

