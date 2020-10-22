RACINE COUNTY – After seeing an uptick in thefts, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office recommends that residents use the #9PMRoutine.

“Please consider doing a #9PMRoutine which entails locking all vehicles and doors, turning on exterior lights and security systems, and removing valuables from your vehicle and yard,” said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in a news release. “It is also important to report all suspicious activity in your neighborhood to law enforcement immediately.”

Area law enforcement agencies have seen increased vehicle thefts and the theft of valuable items from unlocked vehicles. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing these investigations in cooperation with surrounding agencies.