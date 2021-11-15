After having their 83rd season canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Theatre Guild is ready to welcome patrons back into the House for their 84th season with “A Christmas Story,” sponsored by Rasmussen Diamonds.

The Story

Ralphie Parker only has one wish: to wake up Christmas morning with the coveted Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun under his tree. While he plans and schemes to ensure it arrives, he’s met with the same response again and again, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” One of the most iconic holiday movies hilariously comes to life on stage, complete with all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, triple-dog-daring glory.

Cast

Under the direction of Douglas Instenes, the cast features Davidson Kane as Ralph, Paolo Wood as Ralphie, Alicia Nelson Graziani as Mother, Len Maki as The Old Man, Logan Maki as Randy, Lori Russ as Miss Shields, Eli Cushman as Flick, Billy Smith as Schwartz, Summer Adams as Esther Jane, Mylah Beardsley as Helen, and Ronan Kosterman as Scut Farkas.

“A Christmas Story” will run for three weekends with the following schedule:

December 3–5

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 7: 30 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 p.m.



December 10–12

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 p.m.



December 17–19

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 p.m. Ralphie dons his Christmas gift from Aunt Clara – Credit: Michael Steinbach – Bach Photography

A Major Award! – Credit: Michael Steinbach – Bach Photography The Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun – Credit: Michael Steinbach – Bach Photography

Please note that masks are required to attend performances. You can plan your outing knowing that RTG’s COVID-19 Taskforce has painstakingly set every precaution in place to foster the safest environment possible for theatergoers.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Racine Theatre Guild website, by phone or at the box office. Value night performances will be held on Sunday, December 12 and Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for a discounted rate for these two shows only. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Racine Theatre Guild is located at 2519 Northwestern Ave in Racine. For more information, or to purchase tickets by phone, call (262) 633-4218. The box office is open weekdays from 12:00–6:00 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for in-person ticket sales.

Founded in 1938, the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) is a nonprofit community, volunteer-based theatre. Through the efforts of dedicated volunteers led by a small professional staff, RTG provides a variety of live entertainment and educational opportunities for all ages.