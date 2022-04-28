The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother’s Day 2022: “A Few Good Moms”

Second nomination: Renee George

My mother has fostered over 50 children. Along the way she adopted 10 of us, although she couldn’t have biological kids, it didn’t stop her from raising and loving us kids as if we were. She never treated any of us any differently because of where we came from, what obstacles and trauma we’ve been through or how we ended up in her house. We were always loved no matter what.

If you need her any time, day or night, she always shows up no matter what. She is the type of mother people aspire to be; someone who has so much love in her heart and soul and shows it by taking you in. Blood doesn’t make a family, love does, and we know that because of her.

This story shows that blood doesn’t make family and that people can live and love each other regardless of their backgrounds, race and ethnicity and we’ve learned that because of her.

– Miranda Steinmetz

~~~

Thank you, Miranda, for your submission!

Editor’s Note: Submissions are reprinted with minimal editing which includes basic grammar, punctuation and spelling errors. No content has been altered in any way that would affect the facts or telling of this nomination.

