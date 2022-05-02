My Mom birthed 11 children because she knew each of us chose her to be our Mom. She stayed home, raised, and sacrificed so much so she could stay at home with us as small children. She spent most of her hours, each day, caring for us. It’s just plain hard work, and I thank her for it.

She is a fun-loving, friendly person – and she always welcomes and becomes a mother to our friends, even as an adult. Our home was always open to exchange students and friends in need of a welcome. She now is a grandmother to 36 and I realize, as an adult how much she gives her life to others.

I recently had an eye injury and although I’ve always recognized her giving ways, it came to light how much I will always need my mother. She ensured I had what I needed, and arranged transportation for my children and myself for countless doctor appointments. She’d check in with me.

She’s incredible, rarely does anything for herself and is the most humble person I have ever met.

Rebecca Marani