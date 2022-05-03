The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother’s Day 2022: “A Few Good Moms”

Third nomination: Brittany Rouse

I would like to nominate my daughter, Brittany Rouse. She is a stay-at-home mom who has taken on more than a young woman should have to and has rocked it every step of the way! She has 4 children of her own. Five years ago, my sister and her husband passed. Without a second thought, my daughter and her husband agreed to take three of their five boys (two were already grown). All three boys have specific disabilities from Down’s Syndrome to Spina Bifida. She handles all the day-to-day with every child between school, doctors and physical therapies, makes all the meals, and keeps the house feeling like a home. Thankfully she is able to be a stay-at-home mom but it is a full-time job and then some! – Tina Petersen

Thank you, Tina, for your submission!

Editor’s Note: Submissions for A Few Good Moms are reprinted with minimal editing which includes basic grammar, punctuation and spelling errors. No content has been altered in any way that would affect the facts or telling of this nomination.

A Few Good Moms

As Mother’s Day approaches, the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens put out a search for “A Few Good Moms.”

Being in the third year of a pandemic, a war in Europe, political nightmares and more has thrown significant weight on all of us. But amongst all of the strife, there are many positive stories.

Racine and Kenosha Counties are overflowing with more than just a few good moms. A good mom can make a difference in the lives of many, a few, or even just one person.

This Mother’s Day, we are showcasing a few incredible moms who have made a difference in their community, in their family, or in the life of even one child. Each mom has a story and we want to start telling them. We are publishing the nominations daily until Mother’s Day, and our two featured moms will have their stories published on Mother’s Day.

As a special bonus, the mothers whom we feature on Mother’s Day will receive a special gift from a local salon as a way of saying “thank you” for allowing us to get to know them closer and to be able to really tell their stories.

