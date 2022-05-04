The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother’s Day 2022: “A Few Good Moms”
Fifth nomination: Harley Rae Glodowski
The fifth and sixth nominations come from and mother-daughter duo!
I would like to nominate my daughter, Harley Rae Glodowski. She really is the best mom that I know. Harley had more than a few hard things in her life but has thrived in spite of it. Her brother, Dakota, was in the hospital for 5 1/2 months and then died. Harley spent that time with me at the Ronald McDonald House. She was just three when he died. Her dad and I divorced when she was 10. We lived in an apartment building for battered women for 2 years while I went back to school and got a stable job. We moved around a lot after that. She was always very resilient, kind, caring, ambitious, and strong.
She has grown into a beautiful woman. Harley has her own practice as a therapist who specializes in postpartum issues. She started school at UW-Milwaukee but finished her schooling online in South Carolina. Her husband was stationed there while he was in the Air Force. They moved back here to Racine while she was pregnant with their first child. She started her own practice in Mequon and recently moved it to Racine. She worked hard to be able to have her own practice to have flexibility. She wants to be home with Kai as much as possible.
She had the baby ALL natural at a birthing center. I was and still am in awe of that! There were others who doubted her ability to follow through with her plan of a natural birth. Not me! When she sets her mind to something, she does it!
She was an amazing mom from day one. She was always in tune with what her baby needed. She likes to do things as naturally as possible but isn’t all “freaky” about it either. Kai is now a toddler. She (and her husband) teach Kai to be kind, empathetic, giving, patient, independent, and inclusive. I wonder at all of the ways she parents him. It’s so much healthier than the way my generation parented. (I want to be her when I grow up!)
She talks to him on his level. There’s no yelling or spanking. She teaches him that no feelings are “bad,” you just need to express them in a healthy way. She models appropriate behaviors. She asks how he’s feeling and what he needs. She lets him choose things, like which outfit he wants, or if he’d rather have peaches or pears. She empowers him.
She understands that you need to cherish every moment and make as many memories as you can. She is passing on the traditions we have had in our family, such as wearing silly aprons while making Christmas cookies. She loves that little man as much as I love her. I’m so proud of her!
– Sheri Hess
~~~
Thank you, Sheri, for your submission!
Editor’s Note: Submissions for A Few Good Moms are reprinted with minimal editing which includes basic grammar, punctuation and spelling errors. No content has been altered in any way that would affect the facts or telling of this nomination.
A Few Good Moms
As Mother’s Day approaches, the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens put out a search for “A Few Good Moms.”
Being in the third year of a pandemic, a war in Europe, political nightmares and more has thrown significant weight on all of us. But amongst all of the strife, there are many positive stories.
Racine and Kenosha Counties are overflowing with more than just a few good moms. A good mom can make a difference in the lives of many, a few, or even just one person.
This Mother’s Day, we are showcasing a few incredible moms who have made a difference in their community, in their family, or in the life of even one child. We are publishing the nominations daily until Mother’s Day, and our two featured moms will have their stories published on Mother’s Day.
As a special bonus, the mothers whom we feature on Mother’s Day will receive a special gift from a local salon as a way of saying “thank you” for allowing us to get to know them closer and to be able to really tell their stories.
