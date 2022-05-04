The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother’s Day 2022: “A Few Good Moms”
Sixth nomination: Sheri Hess
The fifth and sixth nominations come from and mother-daughter duo!
It feels almost impossible to sum up my thoughts, feelings, and experiences around the relationship I have with my mom. We have been through so much together. Growing up, my mom always put so much effort into making such awesome memories with me. From going on trips to throwing me themed birthday parties with games and homemade cakes (to match the theme of course!)… She is so thoughtful and has one of the biggest hearts that I know!
Heading into my teenage years, we had our fair share of hard times, arguments, highs and lows (as I’m sure any teen and their mom have!). We both have come out of those years much stronger in our relationship. She has always been there right alongside me for the ride and has shown me unconditional love and support through not only some of my darkest of days, but also my proudest moments.
Now, she is a grandma to my two-year-old son and they just adore one another. Which brings me to one of the other qualities I really love about my mom…. She is open to learning. She doesn’t always understand some of the parenting styles or decisions I make, but she always is open to learning and implementing them which I so appreciate.
I have seen my mom go through SO much loss and trials in her life (and ours). Sometimes I truly wonder how she’s gotten through some of the experiences that life has thrown her way. She is strong and resilient.
– Harley Rae Glodowski
~~~
Thank you, Harley Rae, for your submission!
Editor’s Note: Submissions for A Few Good Moms are reprinted with minimal editing which includes basic grammar, punctuation and spelling errors. No content has been altered in any way that would affect the facts or telling of this nomination.
A Few Good Moms
As Mother’s Day approaches, the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens put out a search for “A Few Good Moms.”
Being in the third year of a pandemic, a war in Europe, political nightmares and more has thrown significant weight on all of us. But amongst all of the strife, there are many positive stories.
Racine and Kenosha Counties are overflowing with more than just a few good moms. A good mom can make a difference in the lives of many, a few, or even just one person.
This Mother’s Day, we are showcasing a few incredible moms who have made a difference in their community, in their family, or in the life of even one child. Each mom has a story and we want to start telling them. We are publishing the nominations daily until Mother’s Day, and our two featured moms will have their stories published on Mother’s Day.
As a special bonus, the mothers whom we feature on Mother’s Day will receive a special gift or service from a local salon as a way of saying “thank you” for allowing us to get to know them closer and to be able to really tell their stories.
