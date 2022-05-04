It feels almost impossible to sum up my thoughts, feelings, and experiences around the relationship I have with my mom. We have been through so much together. Growing up, my mom always put so much effort into making such awesome memories with me. From going on trips to throwing me themed birthday parties with games and homemade cakes (to match the theme of course!)… She is so thoughtful and has one of the biggest hearts that I know!

Heading into my teenage years, we had our fair share of hard times, arguments, highs and lows (as I’m sure any teen and their mom have!). We both have come out of those years much stronger in our relationship. She has always been there right alongside me for the ride and has shown me unconditional love and support through not only some of my darkest of days, but also my proudest moments.

Now, she is a grandma to my two-year-old son and they just adore one another. Which brings me to one of the other qualities I really love about my mom…. She is open to learning. She doesn’t always understand some of the parenting styles or decisions I make, but she always is open to learning and implementing them which I so appreciate.

I have seen my mom go through SO much loss and trials in her life (and ours). Sometimes I truly wonder how she’s gotten through some of the experiences that life has thrown her way. She is strong and resilient.

– Harley Rae Glodowski