April is a single mother of 4 children, ages 16, 15, 13 and 5. She has a full-time job working at Aurora and is also a full-time student trying to progress her career in Healthcare.

While working crazy hours at the hospital, April gets off just to run her two older kids to work, then goes home to the younger two, just to go back out a couple of hours later to pick the older kids back up from their jobs.

She then has to make sure they all get fed and bathed all before bedtime as well. When they are in bed, she spends hours doing homework. Getting only a few hours of sleep every night, she wakes up and always makes it a point to send good morning texts and positive vibes to get through the day!!

April is my best friend and I can’t imagine life without her. She is the strongest woman I know!!

She is the best mother I have ever met!

– Megan Lloyd