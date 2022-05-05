The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother’s Day 2022: “A Few Good Moms”
Sixth nomination: April McDonald
April is a single mother of 4 children, ages 16, 15, 13 and 5. She has a full-time job working at Aurora and is also a full-time student trying to progress her career in Healthcare.
While working crazy hours at the hospital, April gets off just to run her two older kids to work, then goes home to the younger two, just to go back out a couple of hours later to pick the older kids back up from their jobs.
She then has to make sure they all get fed and bathed all before bedtime as well. When they are in bed, she spends hours doing homework. Getting only a few hours of sleep every night, she wakes up and always makes it a point to send good morning texts and positive vibes to get through the day!!
April is my best friend and I can’t imagine life without her. She is the strongest woman I know!!
She is the best mother I have ever met!
– Megan Lloyd
~~~
Thank you, Megan, for your submission!
Editor’s Note: Submissions for A Few Good Moms are reprinted with minimal editing which includes basic grammar, punctuation and spelling errors. No content has been altered in any way that would affect the facts or telling of this nomination.
A Few Good Moms
As Mother’s Day approaches, the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens put out a search for “A Few Good Moms.”
Being in the third year of a pandemic, a war in Europe, political nightmares and more has thrown significant weight on all of us. But amongst all of the strife, there are many positive stories.
Racine and Kenosha Counties are overflowing with more than just a few good moms. A good mom can make a difference in the lives of many, a few, or even just one person.
This Mother’s Day, we are showcasing a few incredible moms who have made a difference in their community, in their family, or in the life of even one child. Each mom has a story and we want to start telling them. We are publishing the nominations daily until Mother’s Day, and our two featured moms will have their stories published on Mother’s Day.
As a special bonus, the mothers whom we feature on Mother’s Day will receive a special gift or service from a local salon as a way of saying “thank you” for allowing us to get to know them closer and to be able to really tell their stories.
