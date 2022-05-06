I want to nominate my mom because even though she is an AMAZING mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend, she’s never been nominated for anything in her life. She also just recently lost her father and I think this would brighten her day.

Before meeting my Dad, my mom has always worked her butt off to support us as she became a single mother to 3 children early on in life. She has always made sure that she went above and beyond with meeting our needs and our wants. She worked 3 jobs before just to make sure that we were always taken care of.

Since having my siblings she has become a stay-at-home mom and carries the weight of not only the house but the world on her shoulders as well. She wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and her head doesn’t hit the pillow until about 12 a.m. (all to repeat the cycle).

She’s always on the go from cooking to cleaning to entertaining two toddlers, to homeschooling them, to extracurricular activities, and home renovations. I don’t know how she does it, but every day she gets up and does everything she needs to and so much more. She’s an amazing mom to 7 children, (2 twin 3-year-olds) and two bonus kiddos!

My mom has become my best friend and has always been my biggest cheerleader and I know there are days that she feels like all her hard work goes unnoticed, but you are appreciated more than words can ever explain and way more than I’ll ever be able to show. I feel so blessed to have you as my mom.

I pray that when my time comes I am at least half the mother that you are, I look up to you and the life that you have made for yourself, and I’m so proud of you, I’m honored that I was able to watch you grow into the person that you are today.

I would be honored if she was chosen as “a good mom” as I feel that the world should know just how much I appreciate her, and I know it would make her day. I would love to be able to surprise her with a nomination just in time for Mother’s Day as a surprise.

Momma, thank you. Words will never be able to express the love, the joy, and the peace you bring me, I love you to the moon and back!!

– Amaya Brantley