The National Alliance for Mental Health also known as NAMI Racine is hosting a virtual fundraiser and auction event. The event will help support the mission by making a difference for those affected by mental illness in Racine County.

Entertainment & Auction sponsored by SCJohnson A family Company & Emerson/InSinkErator. The auction is also sponsored, in part, by Educators Credit Union and Belle City Veterinary Hospital.

This event will take place on October 8th at 5:30 p.m. and will take place on Facebook Live here. The Mathew Haeffel Band will provide live virtual music.

The online auction runs from October 4th through the 9th. To view all the great items available, and to register for bidding, Click here starting Oct. 4th or visit NAMI’s website and click the Auction link here.