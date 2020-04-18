A parade of love: How one family said good-bye in the age of social distancing

Celebrating Sandra Gravunder

By Rene Armado

With social distancing the new law of the land during this pandemic, our traditions have become potential victims of COVID-19. One of the more unfortunate victims of this new regulation is funerals.

No matter the cause, when a loved one reaches their final moments, it’s only natural for us to want to be near our loved ones. But, unfortunately, social distancing rules apply for funeral services too. Funeral homes are required to limit attendance to services and now broadcast them live online via social media for those not allowed in to watch along.

Sarah Gravunder

The family of Sandra Lynn Gravunder attended a minimal service for her as well as they laid her to rest on Friday afternoon.

The funeral home set a limit of seven attendees for her service and burial. For the many who were not able to attend, Gravunder’s daughter Jackie Baugrud and her family arranged for a parade of Love celebration. Held at the West Lawn Memorial Park cemetery where Sandy now rests, dozens of cars full of Gravunder’s loved ones made their way through the cemetery.

As they passed by her grave, Gravunder’s husband Roger, their children, and grandchildren waited to