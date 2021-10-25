These past two years have been difficult on so many levels with COVID-19.

We wanted to give a space for friends and family members to honor their loved ones – those who have died from COVID-19 and those who have been affected by COVID-19.

Why are we doing this?

Wrapping our heads around the impact of COVID-19 has been difficult to understand for some, especially with so much misinformation being communicated through social media. Putting names to those numbers, personalizing what it’s like to live with COVID is a powerful story that needs to be told in our community. And yet vaccine rates remain stagnant.

How it works and when we’ll publish the stories?

Fill out this form and upload a photo of your loved one. Tells about your loved one in 250 words or less. We plan on publishing the stories between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Submission deadline: Nov. 21.

The cost

Are we charging for this? No. But if you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to our Local News Fund, we would appreciate it. This is the fund we use to help us cover COVID.