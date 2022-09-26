YORKVILLE — A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 20 and North Highway 45 earlier today.

An SUV traveling southbound on North Highway 45 failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 20. They were struck by a semi-tractor trailer headed westbound on Highway 20.

The accident resulted in the operator of the SUV being taken by flight for life. The hospital location is unknown at this time.

Accident causes road closure

Given the accident, the intersection in the Village of Yorkville was closed to any traffic. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office estimated that the roadway would be closed for several hours.

The Racine County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating the matter.

The Racine County Eye will update as more information becomes available.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.