RACINE — An accidental fire in a kitchen caused more than $100,000 in damages to a Layard Avenue apartment on Saturday. No one was injured.

The Racine Fire Department was called to 2250 Layard Avenue at about 11:50 a.m. for an alarm sounding in a second-floor apartment. Firefighters found that the sprinkler system had extinguished the blaze and was still pouring water into the kitchen.

Kitchen fire causes $118K in damages

The fire and water caused an estimated $118,000 in damages to the apartment and its contents. The apartment’s occupant received assistance in finding shelter. The cause of the fire was determined to have been accidental.

Residents are reminded to stay in attendance of an active kitchen stove burner while cooking and to always turn off a burner before walking away. For more safety information, please contact the RFD Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.