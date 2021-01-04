YORKVILLE – Traffic accidents blamed on icy conditions and careless driving closed southbound lanes of Interstate 94/41 and damaged a Racine County Sheriff’s Office squad here Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a car-versus-semi collision on I-94/41 near Highway 20. There were no injuries reported in the initial crash.

A second accident in the same area involved a vehicle that spun out and struck the median. Two people in that vehicle were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Because of the accidents and icy conditions, the southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for about three hours, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

During the freeway closure, a passing vehicle spun out on the ice and struck an unoccupied Sheriff’s Office squad, with emergency lights activated, that was blocking traffic during the crash investigation. The passing vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old Racine man who was not injured, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

In addition, another vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old South Carolina man, attempted to drive around the deputies blocking traffic. He was arrested for Operating While Impaired (first offense).