Grab your popcorn, and blankets for an outdoor movie night! Active Catholic Teens in Service (ACTS) Racine Youth Ministry is bringing the community together for one last hurrah before the school year starts. Families in the Racine area are welcome to join the ministry on Aug. 26. The movie “Wonder” will play starting at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick Church Courtyard, 1111 Douglas Ave. in Racine.

The collaborative ministry of St. Edward, St. Patrick, and St. Richard Parishes has chosen to show the movie, “Wonder,” which is based on the book of the same name.

“Wonder”

“Wonder” is the story of a 10-year-old boy who has facial deformities. For years, August (Auggie) Pullman, was homeschooled. Years later, he transitioned to school in person. Stepping into this setting came with bullying and other challenges. Through the movie, students, families, and community members learn that Auggie’s differences don’t have to set him apart. The movie showcases all the ways that people with disabilities can be included and treated with equal respect.

To catch the full story, come to the showing. The event is estimated to conclude at 9:30 p.m. Those who would like to learn more about this Back to School event can call 262-898-5666 for more information. Visit ACTS Racine’s Facebook page for details and updates.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.