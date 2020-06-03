SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI — The largest free-flying American flag was in tatters Tuesday night after a round of storms and high winds tore through nearly 340 pounds of star-spangled nylon in Wisconsin.

It’s known as the Acuity Flag, and flies atop a 400-foot-tall flagpole at the Acuity Insurance headquarters in Sheboygan Falls.

It covers nearly 10,000 square feet, weighs about 340 pounds, and requires 72 cubic feet of storage. It’s so big, the stars measure three feet across and stripes are more than five feet high.

The image made for an eerie sight late Tuesday, as several observers caught ghostly images of the flag snapping in the evening wind with major sections ripped out.

Some social media posters commented that the image of the shredded flag seemed metaphorical or symbolic of the times Americans are going through amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest across the country.

acuity flag ripped in half. pic.twitter.com/lTRy2nswuS — sheboygan night scanner (@shebnightscan) June 3, 2020

One Twitter user called the image of the torn flag a “metaphor for our times.”

This flag at Acuity Insurance in Sheboygan, WI is *supposedly* the “world’s tallest symbol of freedom”. 400 feet high, the flag is 120 feet by 60 feet. Tonight a storm ripped it in half. I feel like this is a metaphor for our times. pic.twitter.com/Ip2rNwcfhk — Meesothorny (@MeesoThorny) June 3, 2020

Another user said the “worlds tallest symbol of ‘freedom’ destroyed in seconds. Ironic but symbolic.”

the large Acuity flag ripped in half by 60-70 mph winds amid severe weather tonight. worlds tallest symbol of “freedom” destroyed in seconds. ironic but symbolic. an act of god telling us we need to be better, we need to do better. #BLM pic.twitter.com/zHWYoFsULO — 𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒎𝒐 (@godlymindset) June 3, 2020

One person out driving through severe thunderstorms Tuesday night captured video of the tattered flag flapping in the night sky.

Sheboygan Falls, WI – Acuity Flag. Picture worth a 1000 words. pic.twitter.com/aV7dHCZZt6 — Dawn (@damendez818) June 3, 2020

so the acuity flag, worlds tallest symbol of freedom, ripped in half tonight and if that’s not a sign of the times then idk what is pic.twitter.com/pauQlC8k0F — K (@kasadillaaa) June 3, 2020

