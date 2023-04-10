You can now add listings to the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens website. You can add an event or a classified listing.

Another option, businesses can choose a blank listing and promote their businesses in special categories, including on-the-menu specials, and special offers pertaining to our gift guides like Mother’s Day, graduation, or Memorial Day tributes.

You could also use this form for birth or wedding announcements.

Purchase a single listing for $30/per listing per month. A featured listing with top placement is $75/per listing per month.

Single-purchase listings expire 30 days after the date of publication.

Listing Details

Featured listings appear first in lists, directory pages and search results.

Purchase a monthly subscription for a listing that represents your business or organization for $50/month for unlimited listings. Or purchase a premium monthly subscription for a featured listing for $100/month.

Subscription listings remain live as long as the subscription is active.

Listing Details

A premium subscription upgrades your listing to "featured" status and lets you create up to 10 additional Marketplace or Event listings.

How to add a listing on Racine County Eye

1. Complete the checkout process.

Once done, a user account and a listing are generated to allow you to edit the listing in the WordPress block editor. You can view and manage your purchased listing(s) and subscription(s) via the WooCommerce My Account page (see image below).

Please note: The business listing can only pertain to the listed business.

WooCommerce Account page example

2. Complete the form for your listing

Through the WooCommerce Account page, you will be directed to complete the listing form. Simply fill in the blanks, check your work for errors, then submit the form.

PLEASE NOTE: Racine County Eye will only be editing listings for libel. Please run your copy through a spelling and grammar checker before you post anything.

3. Your part is done

Once you submit the form, we’ll make sure it gets posted in the appropriate section on the site.

Local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.