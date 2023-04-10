You can now add listings to the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens website. You can add an event or a classified listing.

Another option, businesses can choose a blank listing and promote their businesses in special categories, including on-the-menu specials, and special offers pertaining to our gift guides like Mother’s Day, graduation, or Memorial Day tributes.

You could also use this form for birth or wedding announcements.

How to add a listing on Racine County Eye 1. Complete the checkout process. Once done, a user account and a listing are generated to allow you to edit the listing in the WordPress block editor. You can view and manage your purchased listing(s) and subscription(s) via the WooCommerce My Account page (see image below). Please note: The business listing can only pertain to the listed business. WooCommerce Account page example 2. Complete the form for your listing Through the WooCommerce Account page, you will be directed to complete the listing form. Simply fill in the blanks, check your work for errors, then submit the form. PLEASE NOTE: Racine County Eye will only be editing listings for libel. Please run your copy through a spelling and grammar checker before you post anything. 3. Your part is done Once you submit the form, we’ll make sure it gets posted in the appropriate section on the site.