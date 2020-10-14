Advertisements

MADISON – Wisconsin’s ongoing public health emergency – related to the COVID-19 pandemic – means that households not currently receiving the maximum FoodShare benefit this month will be getting additional benefits bringing them up to the maximum amount. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported that the benefits are being provided under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The additional benefits will be available on eligible families’ QUEST cards starting Nov. 1.

The new FoodShare maximum monthly benefit, effective in October, ranges from $204 for a single person household to $1,224 for an eight-person household.

Households already receiving the maximum amount will not receive additional benefits. In addition, the amount households receive may be lower than the maximum amount if they are repaying benefits due to an error.

Households who receive the additional benefits will receive a letter from DHS notifying them of the amount. DHS will be checking in December that all households eligible for the October benefits received them. As a result, some new applicants or households reestablishing eligibility for October may receive the additional October benefits on Dec. 6.

To learn more about the DHS FoodShare program, visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/foodshare/index.htm

