Milwaukee, Wis. – As the nation continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has announced the temporary closing of adoptions for three of their campuses. Staff and volunteer shortages due to COVID-19-related illness have been cited as the reason for the closings as well as changes in their hours of operation.

Affected Campuses

The Racine, Ozaukee and Door County campuses of the WHS will not be providing adoptions beginning today, Jan. 3. Interested parties, however, may still adopt through the Milwaukee and Green Bay campuses until further notice. Any animals that are currently available for adoption are being transferred to the Milwaukee and Green Bay campuses to allow for placement. Additional animals will be available for adoption directly through foster homes as well.

“Early on in the pandemic, we tried this strategy and it allowed us to keep our doors open for animals in need despite unpredictable, limited staffing,” said Angela Speed, Vice President of Communications for the WHS. “Unfortunately, COVID is heavily impacting our work once again, but this temporary shift will allow us to continue to care for animals and families in need of our support.”

Foster Homes Sought

During this time, WHS is looking for people to open their loving homes to foster dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals to help keep the shelters’ populations low.

While some animals need time to recover from illness or injury, many animals simply need to be placed into foster care to make room at the shelters for new arrivals.

Through the Rachael Ray Nutrish® Foster Program at WHS, opening your home to foster an animal is simple. Watch the online orientation video and fill out the foster parent form. A WHS representative will then contact the applicants to complete the process.

A Foster Facilitated Adoption Program is also available. This program allows foster parents to complete the adoption process for interested parties, instead of utilizing the limited number of staff members for this service, allowing them to better serve the animals within the closed campuses.

All Campuses Remain Open for Intake

As a reminder, the Racine, Ozaukee and Door County campuses will remain open for animal intake. Stray intakes for each of the contracted counties (Racine, Ozaukee, Door and Brown Counties) will continue as normal. Surrender intakes are by appointment.

For more information including updated hours and services, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society online.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

