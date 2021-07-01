Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will begin taking registration for Adult League Fall Softball on Monday, July 12, and will continue through Friday, August 6.

The traditional openings are available in women’s Monday night, men’s Tuesday night, and co-ed Wednesday night leagues. All PRCS leagues are filled on a “first-come, first-serve” basis.

To register a team, managers must have 11 players (10 for co-ed league) complete and sign the registration and release sections on the team form. The team form, along with the required team fee of $425, may be delivered to the PRCS main office, 800 Center St., Room 127, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

A suggested sponsor fee would be $40 per team. Additional players beyond the minimum number may be added for a fee of $35 per person at any time with no limit.

Teams will be taken on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Space within the leagues is limited and early registration is strongly recommended.

Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.