The City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) announces the opening of adult Sand Volleyball League registration on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Teams may register for Monday night recreational Coed leagues, Tuesday night competitive and recreational Men’s/Women’s leagues, and Wednesday night competitive and recreational Coed leagues.

Team registration forms are available online here.

To register a team, managers must have a minimum of six players complete and sign the registration & release sections on the team form. Further, coed teams must have three female players and three male players registered. PRCS will accept completed team registration forms through March 31 following one of these two procedures:

Email to prcs@cityofracine.org

Door drop-off & mail-in to PRCS 800 Center St, Rm.127, Racine WI 53403 Contact the PRCS Office at (262) 636-9131 for door drop-off. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.



Payment is not due at the time of sign-up, managers will be contacted in April for the $250 team registration fee. A suggested sponsor fee would be $100. Additional players beyond the six may be added anytime for a fee of $25 per player.

Teams will be taken on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Early registration is also strongly suggested. League play begins in early June.

