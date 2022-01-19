The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has officially opened registration for their Adult Summer Softball League.

Summer Softball League Categories

Coed League – plays on Fridays

Women’s Leagues – plays on Mondays and Wednesdays

Men’s Leagues – plays on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Supplied Bats League – plays Thursday nights Open to men and women Requires a minimum of 11 players Bats will be supplied



Team registration forms are now available online.

To register a team, managers must have a minimum of 11 players, with the exception of 10 players required for the Coed league. Players must complete and sign the registration/release sections on each form.

The required team fee of $650 must be included with the forms and delivered to the PRCS main office, which is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. A suggested sponsor fee costs $265 per team. Additional players may be added to the team for a fee of $35 per person, at any time with no limit.

Teams are limited and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is highly encouraged. League play is tentatively set to start in the middle of May.

For more information like and follow RPRCS on Facebook. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec or by visiting the PRCS Main Office at 800 Center St., Rm.127; or by calling 262-636-9131.

