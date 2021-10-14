A wonderful thing about modern technology is that it provides valuable innovations to make things better and more efficient. A servo motor is a well-known device for its exactness, but it may not be the best fit for you. The advantages and disadvantages of a servo motor will help paint a better picture.

Advantages

Higher Output Power

A servo motor produces a high output power. If you are into intense mathematical problems, you can calculate the output independently, but you can also let a servo drive do the job for you.

Efficient & Accurate

Ensuring accuracy is something everyone strives for, which is a specialty for the servo motor. It attains its precision by a rotating motor that relays a signal back to its position and speed drive. Encoder accuracy guarantees that everything comes out smoothly.

Accelerated Torque

Looking at the differences between a servo and a stepping motor, you will find that a servo motor can speed up loads due to its high torque ratio. It gets the increased torque from using gearboxes along with the engines to provide a reliable speed.

Short Period Management

An excellent detail about a servo motor is that it uses as much power as necessary, meaning it won’t exert any extra energy, allowing for efficient power and torque usage for shorter periods.

Disadvantages

Intricate Controller

Controlling the motor can be challenging. You must establish the proportional integral derivative (PID) parameters while adjusting them, which can be a complicated task for many to handle.

Potential Damage from Overload

A motor may be more susceptible to damage due to overload because peak torque is limited to only one percent duty cycle.

Higher Cost

Lastly, it’s likely that installing a servo motor system will cost than a stepper motor. If the task requires minimal speed and accuracy, a stepper motor might be your best bet. However, for the more intense assignments, a servo is worth the extra price.

Do the Pros Outweigh the Cons?

Now that you understand the advantages and disadvantages of a servo motor, is this an investment worth taking? Of course, everyone’s situation is different, so only you know what you need for your robotics, in-line manufacturing, and food industries projects.