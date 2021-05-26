Everyone loves a sale, right?
Well, we just launched a bunch of really cool advertising campaigns and I want to see them sell out.
Normally our 728 x 90 ads are $500 and our 300 x 250 ads are $250. But this is a summer to celebrate with our 4th of July and Back to School section (published date of mid-August). Hurry, these will sell out quickly.
Deadline: 6/15/2021 or until supplies last.
Inventory:
- 4 rotating ads at the top of the page: 728 x 90.
- 5 rotating in-article ads embedded after the third paragraph: 300 x 250
- 5 rotating in-article ads embedded after the event paragraph: 300 x 250
The 4th of July feature will be tied to our Wisco Summer Spotlight:
How to buy
Fill out the form below, remit payment, and we’ll take care of the rest.
4th of July: 728 x 90 ad
$400.00
4th of July: 300 x 250
$200.00
Back to School: 728 x 90 or 300 x 250 ad
$100.00