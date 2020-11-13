An exterior shot of the new Aurora Health Center Pleasant Prairie, located west of Interstate 94 at the northwest corner of Highway 164 and 120th Avenue.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE ⏤ Advocate Aurora Health has opened its newest center in Pleasant Prairie.

The Aurora Health Center Pleasant Prairie is fully-open, “expanding access to health care to residents in south Wisconsin and northern Illinois,” the company said in a release.

The center is located west of Interstate 94 at the northwest corner of Highway 164 and 120th Avenue.

It includes a 100,000-square-foot, same-day surgery center, which opened on Nov. 4.

The surgery center has eight operating rooms. It offers surgical services in orthopedics, urology, podiatry, ophthalmology, ENT, gynecology, plastic and reconstructive, breast and general surgery.

The surgery center also complements the 100,000-square-foot medical office building that opened in June 2020, the company noted.

Central location

The Pleasant Prairie health center serves as a central location for Aurora Children’s Health services. Those services include newly-expanded pediatric specialist offerings.

A surgery suite at Aurora Health Center Pleasant Prairie. Image courtesy of Advocate Aurora Health.

Parents can see a pediatrician and receive “any needed primary and specialty care in the same convenient location,” the release states.

Pediatric services include pediatric allergy & immunology, audiology, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, ENT, neurology, neuropsychology, orthopedics, plastic and reconstructive surgery, radiology, sports medicine and urology.

Home to Aurora Sports Health

The new health center is also host to Aurora Sports Health, Men’s Health Center and Breast Imaging Center.

Other features include on-site pharmacy services, a lab and a café.

“Completing this project is a big step in expanding access to a variety of services for the growing number of residents and employers in this region,” said Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health in Kenosha, and the south Wisconsin patient service area.

“We’re here to support this community and this final phase of opening achieves our goal of bringing safe, best-in-class care close to home.”

“We’re grateful for the support of the community, and the partnership with the village of Pleasant Prairie to help us deliver this new health center to completion,” she added.

Ensuring safe care

As patients return for preventive care, essential and elective procedures and other visits, the Advocate Aurora Safe Care Promise ensures they receive the care they need safely at all Advocate Aurora facilities.

The new center features a collaborative care model, a leading technology and innovative building design. Therefore, it improves both safety and care, Advocate Aurora states in the release.

Self-rooming check-in

To minimize contact, the health center is equipped with an innovative, self-rooming check-in model, the company said. This allows patients to bypass the waiting room and go to their assigned private room.

Other safety measures include:

Virtual check-in through the Advocate Aurora LiveWell app for seamless, low contact arrival;

COVID-19 screenings before anyone enters this location;

Anyone who enters the location should wear a mask. If a person does not have a mask one will be provided;

And newly-designed waiting areas and staggered appointment times to reduce traffic, minimize contact and create safe spaces for all.

Learn more and take a virtual tour at aurora.org/pleasantprairie.

