The following is the agenda for the City of Racine Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission meeting on March 11 at 4:30 p.m.
Call To Order
Approval of Minutes for the February 11, 2021 Meeting
0184-21 Subject: Reports
- February Affirmative Action Hiring Report
- February Fair Housing Report
Hiring Report February 2021 Fair Housing Report February2021
0185-21 Subject: Fair Housing Presentation
Next Meeting Date April 8, 2021
Adjournment
If you are disabled and have accessibility needs or need information interpreted for you, please contact 262-636-9111 at least 48 hours prior to this meeting.
For virtual access you may view the meeting:
- via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/
- via phone at US: +1 312 626 6799
- Webinar ID: 945 3212 7243
- Passcode: 149747