All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide resumed holding in-person meetings during the week of April 1.

For Corinne Baum of Grafton, Wisconsin, the return to in-person meetings was comforting. “The minute I stepped through the door,” she said, “I felt I was coming home.” One of Baum’s favorite things about being back to in-person meetings is “joining our voices in song together,” she said. For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. “I am glad to be able to talk with my friends one-on-one, face-to-face,” she said. “Nothing can truly replace that.”

The return to in-person meetings includes the implementation of precautionary measures. “There are hand sanitizing stations throughout,” Baum said. “All are being asked to stay home and connect with video conferencing if they are feeling sick.”

The move back to in-person meetings coincided with two global events held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first was a special lecture, titled “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ was held on April 15, the very day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago.

For the last two years, Jehovah’s Witnesses continued holding their weekly meetings on a virtual platform. This helped holding “hybrid” meetings using videoconferencing. “I think being able to still tie in via videoconferencing is so loving for those who have health problems,” she said.

For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses, go to jw.org .

