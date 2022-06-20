RACINE and KENOSHA – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for Lake Michigan shoreline counties through 11 p.m. Monday.

The air quality index is expected to reach the Orange, or unhealthy of sensitive groups level. This means that people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

Air Quality Index

Affected counties include Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaunee and Door.

For tips on how to stay healthy and help prevent summertime air pollution, visit the Wisconsin DNR website.

