Albert Pinno, 88, died Saturday at The Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Poland, October 1, 1931, son of the late Michael and Olga Pinno.

Albert was known as a “true gentleman”, a strong character, an honest man, and a disciplined, dedicated worker. Coming here from Germany, making America his home – met and married the “love of his life”, Monya Pearl Barbara Szelonski, on October 28, 1967. They shared fifty-two beautiful years together. Monya preceded him in death, October 16, 2018. Retired from Chrysler, Albert loved God, family, and work. It showed in his everyday lifestyle.

Surviving are Diane, Monya’s daughter; Diane’s son, Mark; his beautiful wife, Theresa; and their son, Alexander. He also leaves behind his cousins and nephews – David, Debra, and Jim; niece and nephew in Germany – Barbel, Olaf, and Peter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery, Kenosha. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 am.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.