Seniors are prone to infections more than young people as the immune system weakens with age. Moreover, several elders have health issues or chronic diseases that make them more susceptible to infections.

Early detection is crucial to ensure the best outcomes for elders. Here we will discuss the four most common infections in seniors so that you can be prepared as a caregiver.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection caused by inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs. It is mainly caused by fungi, viruses, and bacteria. The symptoms include coughing, difficulty in breathing, chills, fever, shortness of breath, etc. To put pneumonia’s seriousness in perspective, around 30% of the patients die from it despite receiving treatment.

This condition is common among senior citizens due to weak immune systems and chronic illnesses. Many seniors living in senior communities are in close proximity with others, so there is a higher rate of catching this disease.

Elders usually spend considerable time in the hospital or in a rehabilitation institution after a health issue. In such places, they may come in contact with various potential pneumonia sources.

Influenza

This flu type is induced by the influenza virus and leads to chills, coughing, sneezing, etc.

While this infection type may not be life-threatening to younger people, it can cause severe complexities in elders if left untreated. Elders can suffer from bronchitis, dehydration, pneumonia and even seizures. To highlight the seriousness, this infection type is accountable for over $1 billion in Medicare costs each year.

In 2020, elders also had to worry about the pandemic, which has comparable signs to the flu. One way to know if you are infected from the flu or the coronavirus is to contemplate when you started experiencing symptoms. Flu signs will often be experienced 1 to 4 days post-exposure, while COVID-19 symptoms might take 2 to 14 days.

However, you need to undergo several tests to distinguish these two infection types. Consider a Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) for assigning personal caregivers to seniors and taking care of other medical issues.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

A UTI is a bacterial infection common in elders. However, different seniors may exhibit different symptoms of this type of infection.

Usually, UTI signs include cloudy or dark urine, bloody urine, and painful urination. Elders may feel some of these signs or experience different signs, such as irritation, hallucinations, confusion & dizziness. Unfortunately, these signs can be confused with dehydration, dementia and aging, making it challenging to know the real cause.

Doctors can instantly diagnose a UTI with a urine specimen and write a prescription to treat the infection. If you ignore the UTI, the condition can worsen and even cause kidney infection — leading to further complexities.

Gastrointestinal Infections

Elders may also experience stomach infections like Clostridium difficile (C-diff) or norovirus.

These infections could lead to abdominal pain, diarrhea or gastritis. This usually happens because of the changes in the digestive system.

Elders can also ingest bacteria when eating food. The weak immunity fails to fight off the infection, leading to health issues. To minimize the possibility of getting a gastrointestinal illness, elders need to adhere to good hygiene practices and wash their hands frequently.

Final Word on these common infections

It is easy to misunderstand certain symptoms and neglect proper care. One of the worst things you can do is assume that infections like Influenza or UTIs aren’t a big deal for seniors, but they are.

Now you have been brought up to speed about four of the most common infection types. As a caregiver, this information will help you take better care of your elderly family and loved ones.

Become a paid subscriber to the Racine County Eye for more helpful articles like this.