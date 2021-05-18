From Tuesday, May 18 to Thursday, May 20, Racine Zoo will be hosting their All In For The Animals fundraiser. Through the generosity of the RUUD Family Foundation, Educators Credit Union, and McDonald’s of North Racine, each donated dollar up to $5,000 will be matched. This means each donation will have four times the impact to help Racine Zoo continue making a difference in the community.

The animals that make your trip to the Zoo so memorable require vital care each and every day. The Animal Care Department provides essential daily and veterinary care to over 300 animals and 75 different species that call Racine Zoo home. Just like you, their animals need to eat and have dentist visits! Each animal requires unique care and enrichment as well as proactive care to live long, healthy lives. In the past few months, Racine Zoo has welcomed many new faces into the world, such as a zebra foal, tamarin twins, and penguin chicks. However, they’ve also had to deal with their Andean bear, Diamond, being diagnosed with cancer. As a nonprofit, the price tag is steep for the special care the animals require.

Donors play a crucial role to keep the 98-year-old, AZA-accredited zoo running. Through the generous

support of the community, Racine Zoo can continue to provide their beloved animals with the care they

need. Racine Zoo’s mission is to foster an enlightening and affordable wildlife experience that improves the bond between people and nature for years to come.

If you’d like to show your support for the Racine Zoo, you can donate online at racinezoo.org/all-animals-fundraiser or mail a donation check to the Racine Zoo at 200 Goold Street, Racine, WI 53402. All donations are tax-deductible.