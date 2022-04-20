The All of Us Research Program is coming to Racine, at the Mobile Food Pantry on Tuesday,

April 26, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, in Racine. This program allows researchers to conduct thousands of studies on health and disease.

Healthcare is often a one-size-fits-all type of bill. However, the needs of the Racine community are diverse. Can you imagine if healthcare was tailored to each person and their needs? The All of Us Research Program aims to be a resource that will benefit future generations.

Join with the All of Us Research Program

To be included in shaping and changing the future of health care, join the All of Us Research Program at joinallofus.org or by calling 414-955-2689. “Be one in a million.”

This program is made possible through the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services. Information about PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling 262-636-9131. PRCS may also be found on Facebook.

