Alsalvo Oliver Sr., 57, died Tuesday at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.