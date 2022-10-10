WATERFORD — A verbal argument with a family member on Oct. 6 turned violent and led the Town of Waterford Police to arrest a 41-year-old man on four criminal charges including physical abuse of the elderly.

Ryan Clifton, 28614 N. Lake Drive, Waterford, faces felony charges of physical abuse of the elderly and felony criminal damage to property, along with misdemeanor counts of obstructing and disorderly conduct.

The two felonies carry a total possible prison term of nine years, six months and a $20,000 fine. Clifton, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $3,500 cash bond, is due back in court on Oct. 12 for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: Physical abuse of the elderly, more

Town of Waterford Police responded to a town residence, where they spoke with a woman who stated that Clifton had been arguing with the victim. The argument turned violent as he began to abuse her. The complaint states that Clifton, who the woman said has “mental health and PTSD issues,” then started smashing “everything in the house” and throwing things at the victim.

The argument then moved outside, where the woman stated that Clifton pushed the 67-year-old victim down on the ground and began to kick her. Rescue personnel later determined the woman had injuries consistent with having a broken arm.

Police also spoke to a neighbor, who stated she heard the argument, then observed Clifton run full speed with full power at the victim and known her down. The defendant then left momentarily, but returned and kicked the woman with full force.

Officers on scene observed the front door frame had been smashed, the screen door and hydraulic closer were bent, and the dining room chandelier was broken and hanging by the wires. Police also observed broken glass on the table, a vase and several other items were broken. Damage also was observed in the second-floor guest room.

The complaint listed an estimated total damage to the residence at more than $3,000.

Before police could take Clifton into custody, he was seen exiting the home in an “aggressive manner” toward police. He then ignored several commands to stop and an officer had to deploy his taser to gain control, the complaint states.

