While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 120,000 in Wisconsin, living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Wisconsin Chapter is offering free virtual (phone and webinar) programming including care consultations, education programs, and support groups to help all Wisconsin caregivers and their families.

“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all Wisconsin caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Ginny Nyhuis, Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”

State-wide virtual (phone and webinar) programs include:

Wisconsin Men’s Caregiver Support Groups

Wisconsin Statewide Telephone Support Group

Wisconsin Support Group: Family Members of Loved Ones in Facilities

Wisconsin Support Group: Caregivers of individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia

Wisconsin FTD Caregiver Support Groups

Wisconsin Support Group: Grupo de Apoyo de Milwaukee en UCC

Early Stage Alzheimers’ education programs (various)

Education programs for family caregivers (various)

For a complete list of upcoming programs, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf. In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected ® , a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family, and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.

The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.

